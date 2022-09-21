Chiefs signed OLB Benton Whitley off Rams’ practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams have a spot open on their practice squad, but not by choice. Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday that the Kansas City Chiefs signed edge rusher Benton Whitley off the Rams’ practice squad. By adding Whitley, Whitley will be on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster for at least three weeks, and if the Chiefs waive him, he’ll still collect three game checks.

Whitley originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted rookie out of Holy Cross this year. He was waived as part of the team’s final roster cuts, but he signed to the practice squad and remained in Los Angeles until now.

This is a good opportunity for Whitley to contribute on Sundays, which he wasn’t getting the chance to do with the Rams in the first two weeks.

My understanding is Andy Reid's words alluded to the Chiefs signing EDGE Benton Whitley from the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad, meaning he will need to be on the 53-man roster for three games minimum. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire