Chiefs to re-sign WR Tajae Sharpe

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to re-sign a player who joined their practice squad in December of 2020.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs plan to bring back WR Tajae Sharpe. Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope confirmed the signing, adding that it’s a one-year deal. A former fifth-round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 NFL draft, Sharpe spent three seasons in Tennessee before spending a portion of the 2020 season with the Minnesota Vikings. When Sharpe was released, Kansas City swooped in and added him to the practice squad, providing themselves with some receiver depth for their postseason push.

During his career, Sharpe has appeared in 51 games, starting 29 of them. He’s caught 92 receptions on 168 targets for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which came while he was on the Titans.

#Chiefs are bringing back WR Tajae Sharpe, source says. Was on their practice squad at the tail end of last season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 29, 2021

Sharpe’s practice squad contract with the Chiefs expired the week following Super Bowl LV. He wasn’t among the 10 practice squad players to sign reserve/future contracts with the team, opting to test the waters of free agency. After no luck, he makes his return to Kansas City, likely on a minimum deal that will have no impact on the salary cap.

Sharpe is basically a year removed from any meaningful snaps on the offensive side of the ball. Adding him to the roster again should, at the very least, provide him with a better chance to make an impression on the coaching staff and carve out a role with the team. At worst, he’s a training camp body. At best, he’ll compete for a reserve role on the offense.

