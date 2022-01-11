Chiefs to sign WR Mathew Sexton to reserve/future contract

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding more speed to the WR corps for the 2022 NFL offseason.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs plan to sign former Eastern Michigan WR Mathew Sexton to a reserve/future deal. Sexton, an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft, played in the Spring League after not receiving much NFL interest in a COVID-19-altered pre-draft circuit. He eventually signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March of 2021 and stuck with them through the preseason, but he was among the team’s final roster cuts.

Again, if you’re unfamiliar with reserve/future deals, they allow teams to sign players for next season before the end of the current league year. Each of these players won’t count against the Chiefs’ roster until the new league year begins and the 90-man offseason roster is opened up for Kansas City.

The #Chiefs are signing speedy former #Steelers WR/PR Mathew Sexton to a futures deal, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

Sexton caught some attention in 2021 after running a 4.3-4.4 range 40-yard dash at the Michigan State Pro Day. In four seasons at Eastern Michigan, the 5-11 and 175-pound receiver caught 100 passes for 1,335 and nine touchdowns. He was also a consistent special teamer, with 21 kick returns for 343 yards and two punts returns for 77 yards and a touchdown. Special teams will be his calling card should he make an NFL roster.

Sexton is now the second player the Chiefs have added on a reserve/future contract, joining RB Brenden Knox. The team carried 12 receivers on the 90-man offseason roster last offseason. Expect them to add a few more to the group for the 2022 NFL offseason.

