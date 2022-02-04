Chiefs sign WR Justin Watson, host several players for workouts on Friday

Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach is hard at work looking to unearth some gems to add to the 90-man offseason roster.

According to the NFL’s official transaction notice on Friday, the Chiefs had four players in for workouts and one player in for a visit. Several players who worked out are former NFL draft picks or undrafted free agents with their most recent professional play coming in the Canadian Football League. Some of these players will see their CFL contracts expire on Feb. 8 and could sign with Kansas City after that point in time.

The Chiefs did sign one player from the group of visits and workouts, the lone one who didn’t most recently play in the CFL. Here’s a quick look at each of the players brought in down below:

Workout: DE Shane Ray

A former first-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2015 by way of the Missouri Tigers, Ray is a Kansas City native who played football at Bishop Miege High School. He grew up a big Chiefs fan and has a pretty sweet mural of the Chiefs, Royals, and Sporting KC tattooed on his body.

Ray didn’t play in the NFL in each of the past two seasons and played with Toronto Argonauts in the CFL in 2021. He appeared in just five games recording four tackles and one sack. The 2016 NFL season was his most productive season, recording eight sacks, 48 tackles, 21 QB hits, a forced fumble and a touchdown.

This is easily the most notable player of the bunch.

Workout: CB Brandin Dandridge

A Lee’s Summit, Missouri native who went to school at Missouri Western State University (where the Chiefs hold training camp), Dandridge has spent time playing in the CFL with the Ottawa Redblacks. He notably started his career recording an interception in three consecutive games. Listed at 5-10 and 180 pounds, Dandridge projects as a nickel corner in the NFL.

Workout: TE Josh Pederson

The son of new Jaguars HC Doug Pederson, Josh was a First-Team All-Sun Belt tight end at Louisiana Monroe. After going undrafted in 2020, Pederson caught on with the San Francisco 49ers. After being released in 53-man roster cuts in 2021, Pederson caught on with the New Orleans Saints. Pederson hasn’t played a snap during the NFL regular season, but he could be solid competitive depth for a team like Kansas City.

Workout: DE Jonathan Woodard

A former seventh-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Woodard has bounced around the league over the past few years. The journeyman made stops in Atlanta, Miami and Buffalo, but most recently suited up in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He appeared in six games with the Dolphins in 2018, recording 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. In 14 games with the Roughriders in 2021, Woodard had 21 total tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Visit: WR Justin Watson (signed)

Watson spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of the University of Pennsylvania. At Penn, Watson set the Ivy League record for most receiving yards in conference play. In the NFL with the Bucs, Watson has just 23 career catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns over four seasons.

Knee surgery kept Watson out for the majority of the 2021 NFL season, but he’d recently been re-signed to the Bucs practice squad during the postseason. Watson was the lone player to just visit and not work out for the Chiefs, but he ended up signing a contract with the team per his agency.

Expect Watson to have an opportunity to compete to be a special teams or depth player.

