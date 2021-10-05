Chiefs to sign WR Josh Gordon to 53-man roster from practice squad

It seems Josh Gordon will spend just a week on the practice squad with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to reports from NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti and Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs have officially signed Gordon to the 53-man roster. The original plan with Gordon was to keep him on the practice squad while he got into shape and familiar with the playbook. Well, he showed up to the Chiefs’ facilities in peak physical condition and he picked up the playbook more quickly than expected.

Now, he seems on a collision course to make his debut in Kansas City as the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on “Sunday Night Football.”

Sources tell me Josh Gordon officially signed to the chiefs 53 man roster and is going to play Sunday night against the Bills — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) October 5, 2021

Andy Reid was non-committal on Monday morning but seems to have made a decision on his new receiver on Tuesday. The interesting thing here is that the Chiefs had the flexibility to elevate Gordon from the practice squad using standard elevations. The fact that they’re signing him to the 53-man roster right away is indicative of just how impressed they’ve been with him so far. The 30-year-old certainly managed a quick turnaround after having not played football in over a full calendar year.

Kansas City will need to make a corresponding move in order to make room for Gordon on the 53-man roster. Expectations are that the team will release preseason standout Daurice Fountain, who has been inactive every week so far during the regular season. We’ll see if that’s the case when the league’s transaction report comes out later this afternoon.

