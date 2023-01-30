Chiefs re-sign WR Jerrion Ealy to practice squad, release K Matthew Wright

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a practice squad transaction to kick off the week following the AFC Championship Game.

According to the NFL’s personnel notice, the Chiefs have again re-signed WR Jerrion Ealy to the practice squad. As I mentioned when the team last released him on Saturday, Ealy’s transaction history is getting a little C.J. Spiller-esque. It’s clear that the team wants to continue developing him, but he also seems to be the easiest play to drop from the practice squad and re-sign at any given time. His latest return to the practice squad comes after injuries struck the wide receiver position in Kansas City during the AFC title game.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs released backup K Matthew Wright from the practice squad. This was his second stint in Kansas City after re-signing with the team ahead of Week 18 when Butker popped up as questionable with a back injury.

In his two games kicking for the Chiefs this season, Wright was practically perfect, going 8-for-8 on extra points and 3-for-4 on field goals. Wright actually held the franchise record for the longest field goal for a week before Butker returned and set the record.

It seems that after Butker’s game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs have a bit more confidence in the veteran’s ability and chose to cut Wright loose.

