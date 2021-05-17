Chiefs to sign WR Daurice Fountain following rookie minicamp tryout

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to add WR Daurice Fountain to the 90-man offseason roster following a tryout at rookie minicamp according to his agent.

Fountain, 25, is a former fifth-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 out of the University of Northern Iowa. He didn’t make much of an early impact, spending his rookie season on the practice squad in Indianapolis.

A promising second year was cut short when Fountain suffered a season-ending ankle injury during training camp. He had another shot during the 2020 season after signing an exclusive rights tender contract, but bounced back and forth between the 53-man roster and the practice squad.

In total, Fountain appeared in just 6 games, catching two passes for 23 yards on three targets.

Excited for client Reece Fountain (@Reece_JMM) on signing a 1 year deal with the @Chiefs today. 🔥 — Sports Agent (@andysimms) May 17, 2021

Fountain is clearly excited about his new opportunity, starting fresh with a new organization after a successful rookie minicamp tryout. He was one of the lone NFL veterans to receive a tryout opportunity from Kansas City.

Thankful for the opportunity! Can’t wait to get to work! @Chiefs #Chiefskingdom — Daurice Fountain (@Reece_JMM) May 17, 2021

Fountain was a promising prospect coming out of college, but his circumstances have been less than ideal since he’s entered the league. He’ll have his work cut out for him, joining a strong receiver room with a number of players vying for an opportunity to make the 53-man roster or practice squad.