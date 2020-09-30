Chiefs to sign WR Chad Williams to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs intend to sign WR Chad Williams to the practice squad as soon as he’s cleared his COVID-19 screening. He’s already appeared on the teams’ official roster for the practice squad ahead of any official transaction.

Williams was in Kansas City for a tryout over the weekend. Williams was waived from the Indianapolis Colts injured reserve list with an injury settlement just ahead of the open of the 2020 NFL season. The Colts, of course, have former Chiefs front-office executive Chris Ballard as their general manager. There’s obviously a little overlap in player interest when it comes to these two teams.

The 6-1 and 207-pound receiver was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The HBCU product out of Grambling State had a pre-draft visit to Kansas City that year after catching 90 passes for 1,337 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. He caught just 20 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown with the Cardinals over the course of his two seasons with the team.

The Chiefs have an open practice squad spot after releasing former Vanderbilt WR Kalija Lipscomb, who was a top undrafted free agent signing following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Fans would probably have preferred to see this practice squad spot go to a different position with three receivers already on the practice squad (Gehrig Dieter, Jody Fortson and Maurice Ffrench). Remember, the Chiefs only have Mecole Hardman and Tyreek Hill under contract in 2021. They’ll need to find some cheap options with a lot of upside to contribute in a year with a lower salary cap number.

Look for the transaction to add Williams to the practice squad to come on the NFL’s official transaction report as early as this today.