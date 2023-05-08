Chiefs sign Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie to 90-man roster

The Kansas City Chiefs seem to have stolen an undrafted free agent from another team in the AFC.

It was previously reported that Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie had signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent, with over $160K in guaranteed money attached to the contract. That deal seems to have fallen through.

Hailassie posted on Twitter on Sunday evening indicating that he’d signed with the Chiefs. The team already has the rookie corner listed on their official roster. It’s unclear what exactly happened or the details surrounding his deal with K.C., but he’s now officially a member of the team.

The 6-foot and 195-pound cornerback prospect was one of the 30 players to visit the Chiefs in Kansas City ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. A transfer from Oregon, Hailassie posted impressive production in back-to-back seasons with the Hilltoppers. He recorded 123 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions and 15 passes defended in 26 games played. His pro agilities posted during his pro day (4.06s shuttle and 6.68s 3-cone) would have been second to only Kansas State CB Julius Brents (Indianapolis Colts, Round 2) had Hailassie been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

There likely won’t be any corresponding roster moves here as the Chiefs are expected to receive a roster exemption for international OL Chukwuebuka Jason Godrick.



