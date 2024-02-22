Chiefs sign Tyree Gillespie

Punter Matt Araiza wasn't the only player to sign with the Chiefs on Thursday.

The team confirmed Araiza's announcement of his deal and they also announced that they have signed safety Tyree Gillespie. Both players will be part of the 90-man offseason roster in Kansas City.

Gillespie spent time on the Chiefs' practice squad late in the 2023 season, but never appeared in any games with the team. He spent the offseason and most of the summer with the Jaguars before being released in August.

He was a 2021 fourth-round pick by the Raiders and made eight tackles while seeing most of his time on special teams in 11 appearances. He also appeared in three games for the Jaguars during the 2022 season.