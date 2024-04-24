Chiefs re-sign two-time Super Bowl champion LB Jack Cochrane

The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed linebacker Jack Cochrane on Tuesday night.

Cochrane, a third-year player and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, has been a key player on Kansas City’s special teams unit since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Pro Football Talk cited the NFL’s daily transaction report on their initial coverage of the deal, indicating that Cochrane signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender.

While he has started only one game on defense as a pro, Cochrane has slowly worked himself into a critical rotational role for the Chiefs.

In 2023, he tallied 28 combined tackles, two of which went for a loss, and one pass defended.

Cochrane’s presence with the Chiefs should prove to be an asset for Steve Spagnuolo as the team looks to complete its championship three-peat next season.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire