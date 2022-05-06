Chiefs sign Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis

The Chiefs have both of their first-round picks under contract.

A report on Friday indicated they had agreed to a deal with defensive end George Karlaftis and the team confirmed it while also announcing that cornerback Trent McDuffie has signed his contract. McDuffie, who was drafted 21st, and Karlaftis, who went 30th, each signed four-year deals with the team holding a fifth-year option.

The Chiefs also signed second-round safety Bryan Cook, fifth-round tackle Darian Kinnard, seventh-round cornerback Jaylen Watson, seventh-round running back Isiah Pacheco, and seventh-round safety Nazeeh Johnson. Three picks remain unsigned in Kansas City.

In addition to signing those draftees, the Chiefs announced deals with 10 undrafted free agents. Their agreement with wide receiver Justyn Ross was previously announced and he’ll be joined on the roster by guard Mike Caliendo, linebacker Jack Cochrane, quarterback Dustin Crum, running back Jerrion Ealy, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, defensive back Nasir Greer, tight end Kehinde Oginni, tackle Gene Pryor, and linebacker Mike Rose.

The Chiefs rounded out the day’s moves by releasing center Austin Reiter.

