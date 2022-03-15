Chiefs to sign Texans free agent S Justin Reid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Kansas City Chiefs have brought in their first outside free agent.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are adding former Houston Texans S Justin Reid. It’s a three-year 31.5 million deal that includes $20 million in guaranteed money.

Developing…

Recommended Stories