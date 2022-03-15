Chiefs to sign Texans free agent S Justin Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs have brought in their first outside free agent.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are adding former Houston Texans S Justin Reid. It’s a three-year 31.5 million deal that includes $20 million in guaranteed money.

It’s a 3-year, $31.5M deal with $20M guaranteed. With the Honey Badger headed elsewhere, a new safety comes in. https://t.co/BknZZoiufO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Developing…