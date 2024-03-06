Chiefs re-sign TE Gerrit Prince

The Chiefs re-signed tight end Gerrit Prince on Wednesday, according to the NFL's transactions report.

Prince, 26, spent most of last season on the Chiefs' practice squad. The team placed him on injured reserve in December.

He originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of UAB in 2022. The Jaguars waived him out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Jaguars for 2023, but the team cut him out of the preseason again, and the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad.

He has never played a regular-season game.