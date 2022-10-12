Chiefs to sign Taylor Stallworth to 53-man roster

With one defensive lineman out for the season, the Chiefs are signing another to their 53-man roster.

Kansas City has signed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth off the team’s practice squad, according to agent Brett Tessler.

Stallworth signed a free-agent deal with Kansas City in March but did not make the team’s initial roster out of training camp. Last year, Stallworth recorded 3.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits in a rotational role for the Colts.

Chiefs defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton tore his ACL during Monday night’s victory over the Raiders. In 149 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps, Wharton had eight tackles and a sack.

