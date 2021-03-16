Taco Charlton will stay with the Chiefs for another year.

Charlton, a defensive end who signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs last year, has now agreed to another one-year deal to remain in Kansas City, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

A first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2017, Charlton was a disappointment in Dallas and was released after two years. He spent 2019 with the Dolphins before landing in Kansas City last year.

Charlton didn’t play much for the Chiefs last year, getting on the field for just 8 percent of their defensive snaps, but Kansas City apparently saw enough to justify giving him a chance to show he can be a more productive player this season.

Chiefs re-sign Taco Charlton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk