Chiefs re-sign Taco Charlton

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Taco Charlton will stay with the Chiefs for another year.

Charlton, a defensive end who signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs last year, has now agreed to another one-year deal to remain in Kansas City, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

A first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2017, Charlton was a disappointment in Dallas and was released after two years. He spent 2019 with the Dolphins before landing in Kansas City last year.

Charlton didn’t play much for the Chiefs last year, getting on the field for just 8 percent of their defensive snaps, but Kansas City apparently saw enough to justify giving him a chance to show he can be a more productive player this season.

Chiefs re-sign Taco Charlton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Chiefs agree to terms with Darrel Williams on one-year deal

    The Chiefs are bringing back one of their offensive contributors. According to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, the club has agreed to terms with running back Darrel Williams on a one-year contract worth up to $2.13 million with $930,000 guaranteed. Williams was slated to become a restricted free agent. Williams has been with Kansas [more]

  • Panthers TE Chris Manhertz agrees to 2-year deal with Jaguars

    According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Chris Manhertz has reached an agreement on a two-year deal with the Jaguars, worth $7.25 million with $4.25 million guaranteed.

  • Chiefs won’t tender restricted free agent TE Deon Yelder

    Yelder spent the last three seasons as a backup tight end and special teamer in Kansas City.

  • If flooded market drives WR prices down, Washington can pounce at good value

    There is a lot of wide receiver talent available this offseason between free agency and the draft. Where could Washington strike to address the position?

  • Suarez at Short?

    Ryan Boyer discusses a possible position switch for Eugenio Suarez and a two-homer day for Shohei Ohtani in Tuesday's Spring Training Daily. (Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • Every player the Jets have signed so far in free agency

    Keep track of all the Jets' moves in free agency.

  • Detroit Tigers game score vs. New York Yankees in spring training: Live scoring updates

    Detroit Tigers game time, TV channel, radio, score, live updates as they play Grapefruit League spring training ball vs. New York Yankees

  • Chiefs to tender restricted free agent OG Andrew Wylie

    The Chiefs are tendering at least one of their five restricted free agents.

  • Yankees C Kyle Higashioka scratched from game vs. Tigers due to side soreness

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters of two player injuries heading into the team's game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

  • Bud Dupree will make bank with the Titans

    Dupree's Titans contract puts him up there with elite pass rushers.

  • Report: 3 teams showing interest in N’Keal Harry after Bill Belichick’s spending spree

    Will the Patriots part ways with N'Keal Harry?

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots have interest in Leonard Fournette, Chris Carson

    The Patriots are turning their attention to the running back position, where Leonard Fournette and Chris Carson reportedly are drawing their interest.

  • Kansas headed to NCAA tourney trying to put bad week to bed

    It began with the resignation of Kansas football coach Les Miles amid allegations of sexual harassment during his time at LSU. It ended with the Jayhawks withdrawing from the Big 12 Tournament when the men's basketball program, which was finally hitting its stride, returned a positive COVID-19 test following a quarterfinal win over Oklahoma. Now, after one of the worst works imaginable for the Jayhawks, Bill Self's team — at least, those healthy enough — was headed to Indianapolis on Monday to begin preparing for the NCAA Tournament.

  • Report: Buccaneers one of the teams interested in James White

    The Patriots have been the story of the free agency negotiating period, with the club making several splash moves. But one of New England’s own free agents could be on the move to play with a familiar face. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, James White has several teams after him — including the Buccaneers. White [more]

  • NFL rumors: Joe Thuney leaves Patriots to sign huge free agent contract with Chiefs

    The Chiefs are bolstering their offensive line and Patrick Mahomes' pass protection by signing Patriots left guard Joe Thuney to a massive contract in NFL free agency.

  • Tracking where Chiefs’ free agents sign

    Keep track of the Chiefs' players who are slated to become free agents and where they end up.

  • NFL rumors: Buccaneers among teams 'inquiring' about Patriots free agent James White

    Could another one of Tom Brady's former New England Patriots teammates end up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL free agency?

  • Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights

    UFC president Dana White on Monday announced that UFC 261 is headed to Jacksonville, Fla., with a full house of fans. The fight card will be topped with three title fights. VyStar Veteran's Memorial Arena will be open to a full house, according to White, featuring a blistering tripleheader of championship bouts. A rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal tops the UFC 261 bill in Florida. The two first fought at UFC 251 last year, when Masvidal stepped in on short notice, only to lose a unanimous decision to Usman The fight card also features UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili putting her belt on the line for the second time when she squares off with former champion Rose Namajunas. Zhang was part of the Fight of the Year in 2020, defeating another former champion in Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The UFC hopes she brings that same magic against Namajunas, another fan favorite. The third championship bout pits flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko against top contender Jessica Andrade. Other bouts expected to be featured at UFC 261 include The UFC 261 lineup includes: Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman, Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith, and several other bouts that should make this one of the most stacked cards in UFC history. Watch Francis Ngannou lay Alistair Overeem out cold Dana White announces UFC 261, the return to live audiences https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1371549418260860928 UFC 251 recap & highlights: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal first fight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Knicks star Julius Randle has to be held back by teammates after ref blows game-deciding call

    You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.

  • ATP's revised ranking system makes no sense: Zverev

    The ATP, which runs the men's tour, froze the rankings last year during the five-month shutdown of professional tournaments with countries imposing lockdown and sealing borders to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. When the tour restarted in August a revised system was put in place for calculating the rankings, which determine a players' ability to enter events and receive seedings. "The ranking doesn't really matter, especially with the system that we have now," Zverev, who is ranked seventh, told reporters ahead of this week's ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.