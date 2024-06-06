Chiefs re-sign Super Bowl LVIII hero Mecole Hardman to one-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wide receiver who caught the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl is staying in Kansas City.

Mecole Hardman is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year contract, Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Kansas City Chiefs: Read more stories from FOX4

Hardman had a whirlwind 2023 season. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the New York Jets last offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Chiefs. He was then traded back to the Chiefs in October.

Hardman played in all four Chiefs postseason games, with five catches for 62 yards.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.