Chiefs sign Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension

Steve Spagnuolo isn't going anywhere.

The Chiefs announced on Wednesday morning that the organization has signed Spagnuolo to a contract extension, keeping the defensive coordinator with the franchise.

The length of Spagnuolo's extension was not disclosed.

As noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Spagnuolo's contract was about to expire and there was urgency on Kansas City's part to get a deal done.

Spagnuolo, 64, has been with the Chiefs since 2019. The 2023 unit finished No. 2 in points allowed and No. 2 in yards allowed in the regular season. Including the postseason, the Chiefs did not allow 30 points to a team all year in 21 games. The Packers were the only team to reach even 27 points against Kansas City in 2023.

A longtime defensive assistant, Spagnuolo has now won four Super Bowls as a coordinator — one with the Giants to cap the 2007 season and three of the last five Lombardi Trophies with the Chiefs.

Spagnuolo went 10-38 as the Rams head coach from 2009-2011 and 1-3 as the Giants interim head coach in 2017.