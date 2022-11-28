Chiefs to sign RB Melvin Gordon to the practice squad

Two-time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the #Chiefs practice squad, per source. Released by Denver last week, Gordon should be active soon. Another weapon for the stretch run. pic.twitter.com/LBZ7cK2utG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding more depth to their running back room for the postseason run.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon to their practice squad. Gordon was released by the Denver Broncos last week after ten games and making six starts for the Chiefs’ AFC West rival.

A former first-round draft pick out of Wisconsin in 2015, the veteran running back spent his first five seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. He signed with Denver in 2020 but struggled recently with fumble issues, putting five on the ground this season before his release. Gordon earned two Pro Bowl selections during his career in 2016 and 2018. As a dual threat, he’s accumulated 6,462 rushing yards and 2,467 receiving yards on 309 career receptions.

The 29-year-old half-back has similar playing style traits as injured Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, helping his transition into the system. Gordon has only played for teams in the AFC West, so he’s familiar with the schedule and could be a vital piece of elevated to the main roster. The Chiefs are scheduled to meet the Broncos twice this season in Weeks 14 and 17.

