Chiefs to sign RB Le’Veon Bell

The Kansas City Chiefs have added some firepower to their offense.

The reigning Super Bowl champions were able to lure in recently released free-agent RB Le’Veon Bell following his release from the New York Jets according to reports from NFL Network and ESPN. The Chiefs had a lot of competition for his services, but the allure of playing with Patrick Mahomes and being coached by Andy Reid was too much to pass up.

Bell, 28, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played with Pittsburgh for five seasons before his infamous holdout after the Steelers placed the franchise tag on him in consecutive seasons. After sitting out the season in 2018, Bell became an unrestricted free agent, joining the Jets on a four-year deal worth $52.5 million.

During the course of his career, Bell has amassed 1,493 rushing attempts for 6,199 yards and 38 touchdowns. He’s also a weapon through the air, catching 381 passes for 3,160 yards and eight touchdowns.

He’ll add a veteran presence in the Chiefs’ running back room that they’re currently lacking. Look for him to take over goal-line work and pass protection reps from both Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire once he picks up the playbook and system.

We don’t yet know contract details for Bell’s deal with the Chiefs but stay tuned.