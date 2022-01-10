Chiefs sign RB Brenden Knox to reserve/future contract

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed their first player to a reserve/future contract.

According to agent Aston Wilson, the Chiefs have signed RB Brenden Knox to a reserve/future contract. Knox tried out for the team twice during the 2021 regular season, as the team dealt with injuries at the RB position. They maintained a steady level of interest in Knox and now he’ll have a chance to prove himself in the 2022 NFL offseason.

If you’re not familiar with reserve/future deals, they allow teams to sign players before the end of the current league year. Each of these players won’t count against the Chiefs’ roster until the new league year begins and the 90-man offseason roster is opened up.

Shouting congrats to my guy Brenden Knox (@itsbrendenknox_ ) on signing a futures/reserve deal with the Kansas City @Chiefs! Only a few know about the obstacles he had to overcome this year and now here we are! 2022 LFG! @Agency1AMG #Agency1 #Family #HopeBoyz #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/LFrektGxDn — Aston Wilson (@AstonWilson) January 10, 2022

Knox played collegiate football for the Marshall Thundering Herd, amassing over 3,000 yards from scrimmage and 25 total touchdowns during his three-year college career. Listed at 6-foot and 225 pounds, he’s got the ideal size at the RB position for Chiefs GM Brett Veach.

An undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL draft, Knox signed on with the Dallas Cowboys where he spent the offseason and preseason. Despite posting a strong performance in the preseason with 29 touches for 110 yards, Knox was cut by Dallas during 53-man roster cuts and he didn’t catch on with any teams on the practice squad.

We’ll see if the Chiefs can develop Knox where the Cowboys could not.

