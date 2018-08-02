Chiefs sign Otha Peters, waive Ashton Lampkin with failed physical

The Kansas City Chiefs signed linebacker Otha Peters and waived defensive back Ashton Lampkin due to a failed physical.

Peters appeared in three games last season with the Washington Redskins after initially signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He recorded 10 tackles and an interception in four preseason games for Seattle before being released during roster cutdowns.

He recorded three tackles in his three regular season games last December.

Lampkin signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last year. He appeared in three preseason games before a torn ACL ended his rookie campaign and landed him on injured reserve.

Peters adds some depth at linebacker for Kansas City as Reggie Ragland remains on the non-football injury list.