Chiefs re-sign DE Mike Danna to three-year contract: reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping a key defensive lineman on the roster.

Defensive end Mike Danna has re-signed with the Chiefs on a three-year contract according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Danna will earn $24 million and $13 million guaranteed across those three years according to NFLN’s Ian Rapoport.

Danna is coming off his best season as a Chief recording 50 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, and seven tackles for loss in 2023. It was also his first season as a starter.

The 26-year-old was one of the team’s premier rushers from the interior defensive line and paired well with star defensive tackle Chris Jones.

The Central Michigan and Michigan product was a fifth-round pick in 2020 and will have a key role once again this season as defensive end Charles Omenihu works to return from a torn ACL he suffered in the AFC Championship.

Danna is one of a few veterans that the Chiefs have brought back to the roster for 2024.

