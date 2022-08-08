Chiefs sign Matt Dickerson, cut Shilique Calhoun

The Chiefs waived defensive end Shilique Calhoun from the 90-player roster. They needed the spot for the signing of defensive end Matt Dickerson.

The Cardinals cut Dickerson on July 29.

Dickerson, an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2018, also has spent time with the Titans and Raiders.

He has appeared in 18 games, all with the Titans, from 2018-20. He did not see any action last season.

In his career, Dickerson has 15 tackles and two quarterback hits while playing 279 defensive snaps and 63 on special teams.

Calhoun signed a futures contract with the Chiefs in February after spending time on their practice squad late last season. He is a former third-round choice of the Raiders and has been on the rosters of the Patriots and 49ers.

He has 56 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 51 games with one career start but has not seen the field since 2020 with the Patriots.

