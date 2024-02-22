Chiefs sign Matt Araiza

Punter Matt Araiza is back in the NFL.

Araiza's agents at JL Sports announced that their client has signed with the Chiefs. Their announcement said their client is grateful to the team for signing him after Araiza went to "hell and back in the last 18 months."

The Bills selected Araiza in the sixth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft after he was an All-American and the Ray Guy Award winner at San Diego State. Araiza was named as a defendant along with two former college teammates in a civil case accusing them of raping a girl who was 17 at the time. No criminal charges were filed against Araiza and prosecutors said he was not present at the time of the alleged incident.

Araiza later filed a defamation lawsuit against his accuser, but both lawsuits were dismissed in December.

"I am proud and honored to sign a contract with the Chiefs," Araiza said in a statement. "I am thrilled to be able to continue my NFL career. I want to thank my family, who have been my rock and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support. I am excited to begin the next phase of my career with the Super Bowl Champs!"

Tommy Townsend has been the Chiefs punter for the last four seasons, but is set for unrestricted free agency next month.