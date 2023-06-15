Chiefs to sign mandatory minicamp tryout WR Kekoa Crawford

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing a player to the 90-man offseason roster after a successful tryout at mandatory minicamp.

Dylan “Kekoa” Crawford is one of two known tryout players who spent time with the team during their three-day mandatory minicamp this past week. As first reported by KPRC2 NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Crawford is set to sign with Kansas City following his tryout.

This is the second tryout that Crawford had with the Chiefs. He was one of the 51 tryout players the team hosted at rookie minicamp back in May. The team wanted to get a second look and Crawford took full advantage of his opportunity at mandatory minicamp.

#Chiefs are signing Kekoa Crawford, per a league source, following a successful minicamp. Previously ran 4.42 and 4.44 at Cal Pro Day. Former #Colts wide receiver was brought in for rookie minicamp, then invited back and has now joined the reigning Super Bowl champions @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 15, 2023

Crawford entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Cal in 2022, signing with the Indianapolis Colts for a portion of that offseason. He’s yet to play in an NFL game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old began his college career at Michigan before transferring to Cal, appearing in 37 career games with nearly 100 catches for over 1,300 yards and six touchdowns in his career. Crawford also spent time on special teams as a return specialist and on the coverage unit with the Golden Bears.

The Chiefs currently have a full 90 players on the offseason roster, so they’ll need to make a corresponding move to make room for Crawford.

More News!

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates on final day of mandatory minicamp Chiefs sign Rashee Rice to rookie contract Here's what WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling expects in second season with Chiefs

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire