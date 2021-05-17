Chiefs to sign Maine CB Manny Patterson following rookie minicamp tryout

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to make some changes to their 90-man offseason roster following rookie minicamp, signing a player who attended on a tryout contract. This time the Chiefs have added former UMaine cornerback Manny Patterson.

Patterson (5-10, 180 pounds) started 44 career games for the Black Bears from 2016-2019, notching 113 total tackles, three interceptions and 54 passes defended during that span. He earned honors as Maine’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016, while earning three All-CAA selections during his final three seasons in college.

An ACL injury ended his Senior campaign early, but that wouldn’t prove to be the only challenge that he faced as he pursued an NFL career. The COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t allow for a pro day and the opportunities to make an impression as an undrafted free agent weren’t as plentiful.

“This journey has been far from easy for me,” Patterson told Chiefs Wire. “From tearing my ACL at the end of my senior year, and not being able to have an all-star game invite, no combine, no pro day. To finally find myself with the AFC Champions is amazing.”

Despite the challenges that mounted from his injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, Patterson persevered. He earned a workout opportunity with the Washington Football Team during the season and was signed to their practice squad. He was eventually released and landed another workout opportunity with the Houston Texans, spending time on their practice squad as well during 2020.

During rookie minicamp with the Chiefs, Patterson once again had a chance to make an impression on a team. He knows that earning this contract on the 90-man offseason roster was only the first step. Now, he’ll embark on an entirely new journey to make the 53-man roster.

“The fans need to know they are getting the best version of me,” Patterson told Chiefs Wire. “I appreciate all the love from them and am so thankful just to the Chiefs for this opportunity. But like you said it isn’t finished yet. (I) still have a lot more to get through & (I’m going to) keep giving it my all.”

