Chiefs sign LB Emmanuel Smith to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs added a familiar face to their practice squad on Tuesday.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Chiefs have signed LB Emmanuel Smith to the practice squad. Smith was in Kansas City for a visit last Tuesday. Last season, Smith spent the entire year on the practice squad in Kansas City after joining the team ahead of the start of the season. He signed a reserve/future deal to return to the team in 2020.

During Chiefs’ training camp and prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season, Smith suffered a hamstring injury at practice. The front office chose to waive Smith with an injury designation. He eventually reverted to injured reserve and was released with an injury settlement. That wouldn’t be the end for his story in Kansas City though.

It appears that the 6-4 and 240-pound linebacker is now fully healthy and ready to contribute. The team recently elevated Darius Harris to the 53-man roster. They only had LB Omari Cobb on the practice squad and now will have Smith to pair with him on the scout team.

With the addition of Smith, the Chiefs currently have 13 players on their 16-man practice squad with Jordan Ta’amu still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Expect the team to perhaps bring in more offensive tackle help on the practice squad with Mitchell Schwartz currently ailing.