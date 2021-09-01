Chiefs to sign LB Christian Rozeboom to their practice squad

The Chiefs are signing ILB Christian Rozeboom to the practice squad, per source. The 6-2, 230-pound Rozeboom previously spent time with the LA Rams. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) September 1, 2021

The Rams only had one player claimed off waivers Wednesday in Eric Banks, but they lost another to the Chiefs’ practice squad. According to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs are signing linebacker Christian Rozeboom to their practice squad.

Rozeboom is likely a player the Rams would’ve wanted to bring back on their own practice squad, but he’s opted to sign with Kansas City. The move can’t be made official until 4 p.m. ET today.

Rozeboom stood out late in the preseason with an interception against the Broncos and has been a player the Rams liked since he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent a year ago.

Los Angeles has Kenny Young, Troy Reeder, Travin Howard and Ernest Jones on the 53-man roster, but they could use some more depth on the practice squad and Rozeboom would’ve been a nice player to have.

