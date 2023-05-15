Chiefs sign Kansas State CB Ekow-Boye Doe following rookie minicamp tryout

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially signed Kansas State CB Ekow Boye-Doe according to his agency, VMG Sports.

Boye-Doe was an undrafted free agent tryout with the Chiefs at their rookie minicamp from May 6-8. It was reported that he was receiving interest from Kansas City afterward, so much so that he canceled another tryout with the Washington Commanders at their minicamp.

The 6-foot and 170-pound cornerback appeared in 42 games with 35 career starts for the Wildcats. Last season, he started opposite Indianapolis Colts draft pick Julius Brents. Boye-Doe recorded 26 total tackles, five passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Boye-Doe previously attended the team’s local pro day. He was also one of the players we considered a standout at the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp last weekend. Take a look at what we said:

Boye-Doe didn’t record an interception this week, but he was very active in recording pass breakups and passes defended throughout the weekend. Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney reported that one of his pass breakups even drew verbal praise from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo that could be heard by media members. I just wonder if Boye-Doe managed to do enough given how competitive the cornerback position is in Kansas City.

The team’s roster is currently at 90 players, so the Chiefs will need to make a corresponding roster move in order to make room for Boye-Doe. He also might not be the only tryout player with a pending deal.

