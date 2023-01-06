Chiefs to sign K Matthew Wright to practice squad

Kansas City Chiefs K Harrison Butker’s status is questionable for the team’s Week 18 tilt with the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, the team brought in a familiar face — Matthew Wright — for a tryout on Thursday. Now, they’re set to officially sign Matthew Wright to the practice squad.

As first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chiefs are adding Wright to the practice squad. He kicked in two games for Kansas City and four games in Pittsburgh this season, with a perfect 15-of-15 record on extra points and an 83.3% record on field goals (15-of-18) during that span.

With K Harrison Butter questionable to play tomorrow against the Raiders, the Chiefs are signing K Matthew Wright to their practice squad, per source. Wright kicked in 2 games for KC and 4 games for the Steelers earlier this season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 6, 2023

One of Wright’s two games with the Chiefs was Week 5 against the Raiders. He held the franchise distance record for one week with a 59-yard field goal made in that game. He stands to face that opponent again in Week 18 should he be elevated to the 53-man roster.

It’s not yet clear who the Chiefs will release from the practice squad to make room for Wright. It’s possible that Jerrion Ealy, who was released to make room for LB Justin Hilliard, could be released again.

Expect the team to use a standard elevation on Wright this afternoon in order to have him available as insurance for Butker on game day. It’s not a guarantee that Wright will be needed, but the team has made it clear this week that it’s an instance where you’d rather be safe than sorry.

