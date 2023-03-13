Chiefs to sign Jaguars RT Jawaan Taylor on four-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have found their solution at the right tackle position.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs have agreed with Jacksonville Jaguars RT Jawaan Taylor on a four-year deal worth $80 million including $60 million in guaranteed money. It’s a big money deal for one of the top free agents on the right side of the line, helping build up their depth after the loss of Andrew Wylie to the Washington Commanders.

Former Jaguars’ OT Jawaan Taylor reached agreement on a four-year, $80 million deal, including $60M gtd, with the KC Chiefs, per sources. Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/jm0XYJUtTy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Developing…

