Chiefs re-sign Jack Cochrane

The Chiefs kicked off the week by signing head coach Andy Reid, General Manager Brett Veach, and team president Mark Donovan to contract extensions and they moved on to other business Tuesday.

The NFL's daily transaction report shows that they have re-signed linebacker Jack Cochrane. The Chiefs had exclusive negotiating rights with Cochrane after tendering him earlier this year, so Tuesday's move officially marked Cochrane's return to the roster.

Cochrane appeared in 32 regular season games and all seven playoff games for the Chiefs over the last two seasons. He made one start on defense in 2023, but all his 2022 playing time and most of his 2023 action came on special teams.

Cochrane has 37 tackles and a pass defensed in his regular season action. He recorded one tackle in the postseason.