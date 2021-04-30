Chiefs to sign free agent RB Jerick McKinnon

The Kansas City Chiefs are making a free-agent addition ahead of Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, the Chiefs are set to sign former Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon. The report was later confirmed by The Athletic’s Nate Taylor. A former third-round pick by Minnesota out of Georgia Southern, the 28-year-old McKinnon is entering his eighth season in the league.

Kansas City had shown some early interest in the free-agent running back market, inquiring about Giovani Bernard, who signed with the Buccaneers. They’re specifically looking for someone who can contribute in the passing game. At his height with the Vikings in 2017, McKinnon rushed for over 500 yards and caught over 50 passes for over 400 yards. He definitely fits the mold given what they’ve been looking for.

The problem with McKinnon has been availability. A torn ACL kept him off the field for both the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the 49ers. He appeared in all 16 games in 2020 with four starts for San Francisco. He carried the ball 81 times for 319 yards and five touchdowns and also caught 41 passes for over 250 yards and a score.

Hopefully, after several years removed from the injury, McKinnon can return to the best version of himself on the field in Kansas City. The veteran running back will create some competition at the bottom of the roster, namely with former sixth-round draft pick Darwin Thompson.

List