Chiefs re-sign former Washington State QB Anthony Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs have added a fourth quarterback to the roster just a day ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

According to his agent, Steve Caric, former Chiefs QB Anthony Gordon has re-signed with the team. Gordon spent the majority of the 2021 NFL offseason in Kansas City after signing a reserve/future deal with the team following the 2020 NFL season.

Gordon played college football at Washington State, backing up Gardner Minshew for most of his career. In 2019, Gordon threw 493 passes for 5,579 yards, 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. That was good for the second-most touchdowns in the country to No. 1 overall draft pick, LSU QB Joe Burrow.

He competed with Shane Buechele during training camp last offseason, but he was ultimately waived when the team trimmed the roster from 85 to 80 players. Gordon had a strong rookie minicamp last season and carried it over into training camp. During the preseason, he completed 18-of-24 passes for 121 yards with the Chiefs, but he was largely outshined by Buechele.

Kansas City likes to go into training camp with four quarterbacks. It looks like Gordon will compete with Buechele for that No. 3 spot behind Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne, at least for the time being.

This also means it’s less and less likely that the Chiefs will draft or even sign a quarterback following the draft. It’s possible they’ll invite one to rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

