Chiefs to sign former Texas Tech DB Thomas Leggett

The Kansas City Chiefs cleared some roster space on Monday, releasing three players who had signed reserve/future deals with the team.

It’s fairly common for the team to create space on the 90-man roster ahead of their rookie minicamp as they look to bring in more undrafted free agents. As of Monday, the team had six reports of undrafted free agent additions following the 2021 NFL draft. They also had two spaces available on the offseason roster. Now it appears that one of those spaces has been filled.

Former Texas Tech DB Thomas Leggett announced on Twitter that he’d signed with the Chiefs on Monday afternoon. His team would soon follow with the official announcement.

“If HE is for me who can be against me” You wouldn’t believe the sh*t I been through. God continues to pave a way and I’ve been humble my whole life but y’all gotta feel me now. Someone say the Chiefs👀 #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/viVNP2EVvU — Thomas Leggett (@Dope_db) May 10, 2021

Leggett transferred to Texas Tech from JUCO in 2017 and took a redshirt season. From there he worked his way up the ladder as a contributor and leader on the team.

Last season, Leggett started nine games at safety for the Red Raiders. He recorded 51 total tackles, four tackles for a loss and three passes defended on the season. The season prior Leggett appeared in 10 games, starting in seven. He recorded 42 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and three passes defended. In 2018, he didn’t see much action, appearing in just six games mostly on special teams. Leggett did have one standout play, recording a blocked punt for a touchdown against Iowa State.

In Kansas City, he figures to be in the mix as a depth player and special teamer. His addition really strengthens the competitive depth at the safety group, which now has eight players competing, including three undrafted free agent additions this year.

