Chiefs to sign former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Kansas City Chiefs have finally made another move in free agency.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster announced on Twitter that he’ll be signing with the Chiefs. The team made a run after him when he was a free agent in 2021, but came up just short. Now, they get the deal done to bring in another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Reports state that it’ll be a one-year, $10.75M deal for Smith-Schuster, but his cap hit and incentives will tell the true story here.

Developing…