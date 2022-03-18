Chiefs to sign former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Kansas City Chiefs have finally made another move in free agency.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster announced on Twitter that he’ll be signing with the Chiefs. The team made a run after him when he was a free agent in 2021, but came up just short. Now, they get the deal done to bring in another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Reports state that it’ll be a one-year, $10.75M deal for Smith-Schuster, but his cap hit and incentives will tell the true story here.
#ChiefsKingdom Let’s Go!
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 18, 2022
Developing…