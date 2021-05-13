Chiefs to sign former Marshall CB Jaylon McClain-Sapp

The Kansas City Chiefs cleared some roster space earlier this week, releasing three players who had signed reserve/future deals with the team.

It’s fairly common practice for the Chiefs to release a few players before rookie minicamp in order to clear the way for some undrafted free agent signings. We already had recorded eight instances of undrafted free agent additions following the 2021 NFL draft.

According to his agents at Exclusive Sports Group, former Marshall CB Jaylon McClain-Sapp agreed to terms with Kansas City shortly after the draft. Over the course of his college career, McClain-Sapp played in 38 total games, recording 67 tackles, 16 pass breakups and two interceptions for the Thundering Herd.

At the Marshall pro day, McClain-Sapp weighed in just below 5-10 at 189 pounds. He posted an impressive 40-time (4.45) and vertical jump (41 inches), showing off his speed and explosion. His athleticism certainly pops up when you turn on his game tape too.

His playstyle is a bit similar to that of former Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland. He’s going to be a guy who can match up on those deep routes in man coverage down the field and he’ll do fine in run support. The concern at the next level will be handling transitions and quicker receivers in the open field.

The addition of McClain-Sapp should bring the Chiefs’ roster up to a full 90 players. He’s the latest in the pipeline of undrafted free agents from Marshall to join the Chiefs, joining LB Omari Cobb who was added following the 2020 NFL draft.

