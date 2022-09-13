Chiefs to sign former Jets K Matt Ammendola to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are making a move to add a kicker to the practice squad in the wake of Harrison Butker’s ankle injury. Butker suffered the ankle injury on a kickoff in Week 1 against the Cardinals and was replaced in the game by S Justin Reid. Butker eventually returned to the game, but was clearly limited by the heavily taped ankle on his plant foot.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing former New York Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad. Ammendola will be insurance if Harrison Butker is unable to kick against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” this week.

Ammendola beat out five other kickers including Elliott Fry, who filled in for Butker last season, and former Chargers kicker Tristan Vizcaino.

Matt Ammendola won a six-man kicker derby today in Kansas City that also included Cameron Dicker, Elliott Fry, Chase McLaughlin, Cody Parkey and Tristan Vizcaino. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

Ammendola appeared in 11 games with the Jets last season. In those 11 games, he went 13-of-19 on field goals and 14-of-15 on extra points. He also had 27 touchbacks on 47 kickoffs.

The Chiefs will need to make a move in order to make room for Ammendola on the practice squad. They have an open spot on the 53-man roster, but they could also look to release QB Chris Oladokun, who was the scout team quarterback for Kyler Murray last week.

List

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 2

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire