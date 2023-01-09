Chiefs to sign former Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle on reserve/future contract

We have the first official report of the Kansas City Chiefs signing a player to a reserve/future contract for the 2023 NFL season.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs are signing former Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle to a reserve/future deal. Fryfogle signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but he was waived with an undisclosed injury back in August. He landed on injured reserve before coming to terms with the Cowboys on an injury settlement.

Fryfogle was among the several players the team hosted for tryouts on Monday, including former Alabama WR Slade Bolden and BC Lions QB Nathan Rourke.

The #Chiefs are signing WR Ty Fryfogle to a reserve/future contract for the 2023 season, according to his agent @jtoosonlaw. An undrafted free agent for the #Cowboys last spring, @Ty_Fry3 worked out for Kansas City today and landed a deal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2023

In his five-year career with the Hoosiers, the 6-1 and 206-pound receiver appeared in 45 games. Fryfogle recorded 158 catches for over, 2,200 yards, and 14 touchdowns during that span.

If you’re unfamiliar with reserve/future contracts, here is an explanation from our primer:

Players signed on (reserve/future) deals won’t count toward the team’s current active roster while they play in the postseason this year. When the 90-man offseason roster opens up at the beginning of the new league year in March, players signed to reserve/future contracts will officially be considered members of the team.

Expect more reserve/future signings from the Chiefs in the coming days now that they’re permitted.

