Chiefs to sign former Giants WR Richie James

The Kansas City Chiefs have finally signed a wide receiver.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs have agreed to terms with former New York Giants WR Richie James. A former seventh-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers out of Middle Tennessee in 2018, James caught just 38 passes for over 500 yards and three touchdowns in his first three seasons in the league.

The 27-year-old is coming off of a breakout campaign in NYC, where he caught 57 passes for 569 yards and four touchdowns.

One thing that James’ signing will provide for Kansas City is some relief on special teams. He has 75 career punt returns for 547 yards and 47 career kickoff returns for 1,081 yards and a touchdown.

With players like Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Isiah Pacheco expected to take on larger roles on offense in 2023, the Chiefs will need James to fill in as a return specialist.

