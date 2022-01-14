Chiefs sign former draft pick Darwin Thompson to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are reuniting with a former sixth-round draft pick.

According to the NFL’s personnel notice on Friday, the Chiefs have signed RB Darwin Thompson to the practice squad. Thompson was drafted out of Utah State by Kansas City in the 2019 NFL draft, with lofty expectations for a late-round draft pick. He appeared in 26 career games with the Chiefs in 2019 and 2020, recording 80 touches for 333 yards and three scores. After two seasons with the team, he was waived at the onset of the 2021 NFL season during 53-man roster cuts.

Instead of re-signing with the practice squad of the team who drafted him, Thompson went on to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. He spent the entire 2021 NFL season in Tampa Bay, but he was released to make room for WR John Brown just a day ago.

With the Chiefs dealing with injuries to both Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and Darrel Williams (toe), adding a player familiar with the system for the upcoming playoff run isn’t the worst thing to happen. As fans in the Chiefs Kingdom have learned over the years, it’s important to have a lot of depth at the running back position. Thompson is someone who can step in should Edwards-Helaire and Williams be forced to sit and if any more injuries occur at the position.

