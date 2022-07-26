Chiefs to sign former Cowboys DE Azur Kamara ahead of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are finally bringing in some reinforcements at the edge rusher position.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are set to sign former Dallas Cowboys DE Azur Kamara to the 90-man offseason roster. The team is quite familiar with Kamara, who played football at the University of Kansas for two seasons after transferring from JUCO. Ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, the Chiefs hosted Kamara for a private workout.

Kamara joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but he spent the season on injured reserve. In 2021, Kamara made the 53-man roster as an underdog story and was heavily featured in their “Hard Knocks” TV series. He was active for just nine games with the Cowboys, but he recorded stats in just three games (three total tackles) He was released late into the season and claimed by the Carolina Panthers, who released him from their offseason roster back in May.

Former #Cowboys DE and "Hard Knocks" star Azur Kamara is signing with the #Chiefs, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2022

Kamara is a little bit undersized for what the Chiefs typically like at the defensive end position (6-4 and 245 pounds). He played defensive end and JACK linebacker with the Jayhawks, recording 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks as a senior. Could the Chiefs potentially get the most out of this 23-year-old prospect? We’ll find out soon enough with training camp kicking off tomorrow.

