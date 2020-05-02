Chiefs signing former Cowboys 2017 first-round pick DE Taco Charlton

The Kansas City Chiefs will be defensive end Taco Charlton’s third team in four seasons.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor, the defending Super Bowl champions are signing Charlton to a one-year deal. Charlton was waived by the Miami Dolphins earlier in the week.

The Chiefs have agreed to a 1-year deal with DL Taco Charlton, a source tells Yahoo Sports. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2020

Charlton was picked by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 28 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He lasted just two full seasons in Dallas before he was waived in September. He had just four sacks in 27 career games with the Cowboys. Dallas chose Charlton just ahead of players like LB T.J. Watt, CB Kevin King and S Budda Baker.

The Dolphins signed Charlton off waivers and he appeared in 10 games for the franchise in 2019. He totaled a career-high five sacks and recorded 21 total tackles.

The Chiefs could be Charlton’s last best chance for a long-term NFL career. And it’s a low-risk move for Kansas City as it looks to fill in its defensive line depth behind Frank Clark and Chris Jones, assuming Jones plays on the franchise tag in 2020 or signs a long-term extension with the team.

The Chiefs are looking for low-cost contributors along the defensive front after defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah signed with the Dolphins. Ogbah, the No. 32 pick in the 2016 NFL draft finished the season on injured reserve for the Chiefs after he arrived in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for S Eric Murray. Despite ending the season injured, Ogbah landed a two-year, $15 million contract from the Dolphins in free agency.

Charlton was drafted by the Cowboys out of Michigan, where he had 10 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss as a senior. That season followed a junior year where he had 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

