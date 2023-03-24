Chiefs to sign former Colts DT Byron Cowart

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to sign another outside free agent along the defensive line.

According to his agency, JL Sports, former New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts DT Byron Cowart has signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. A former No. 1 recruit out of high school, Cowart enters his fifth season in the NFL after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Patriots out of the University of Maryland.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Cowart spent the first three seasons of his NFL career in New England. His best season came in 2020, when he started 14 games, recording 27 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass batted and seven total pressures.

In 2021, Cowart missed the entire season after being placed on the Reserve/PUP list following an undisclosed injury. The Patriots attempted to activate him and bring him back, but his practice window expired leaving him on injured reserve for the remainder of the year.

Cowart was eventually waived and claimed by the Colts. In Indianapolis last season, he appeared in all 17 regular season games, recording 12 total tackles, including 7 stops and four pressures.

This move looks quite a bit like a competitive depth signing for Kansas City. It’s a bit reminiscent of the team grabbing Taylor Stallworth in free agency last season.

