Chiefs to sign former Buccaneers OT Donovan Smith on one-year deal
The Kansas City Chiefs are making a move to reinforce their offensive line depth.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers LT Donovan Smith on a one-year contract that is worth up to $9 million. A former 2015 second-round pick by Tampa out of Penn State, the Buccaneers released Smith earlier this offseason. During his first four seasons in the league, he didn’t miss a single game.
The 29-year-old left tackle is coming off of what is considered a down year in 2022, after struggling with an elbow injury all season. He appeared in just 14 games (including playoffs), which was the lowest mark in a single season of his career. He also surrendered six sacks and 22 pressures on the year according to Pro Football Focus, both career-high marks.
