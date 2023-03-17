Chiefs to sign former Buccaneers S Mike Edwards

The Kansas City Chiefs are making another addition on the defensive side of the ball.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are set to sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards. A former third-round draft pick out of the University of Kentucky in 2019, Edwards defeated Kansas City with the Bucs back in Super Bowl LV.

The 26-year-old is coming off of a career-best season with Tampa Bay, starting in 12 games for the Buccaneers. During that span, he recorded 82 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack against Patrick Mahomes in Week 4, two interceptions (including a pick-six) and three passes defended.

The #Chiefs are signing former #Bucs S Mike Edwards, source said. Coming off his best season with 82 tackles and two picks, he now lands in KC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2023

