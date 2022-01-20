Chiefs sign former Browns DE Joe Jackson to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to round out the practice squad after releasing several players. This time they’ve added a promising defensive end who sacked Patrick Mahomes earlier this season.

According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Thursday, the Chiefs have signed DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad. A former fifth-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys by way of the University of Miami, Jackson was a very consistent player in college. In each of his three seasons at The U, Jackson had over 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

The 25-year-old spent just one season with the team that drafted him, playing just over 70 snaps with Dallas in 2019. He was released at the onset of the 2020 NFL season, which is when the Cleveland Browns claimed him. The 6-4 and 278-pound defensive end bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster in his two seasons in Cleveland.

Jackson appeared in 15 games with the Browns, managing 21 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three QB hits, one fumble recovery and 1.5 sacks. He played 10 snaps on defense during Cleveland’s Week 1 matchup with the Chiefs, recording one tackle and one sack during the game.

This is the type of player who can provide the Chiefs with depth throughout the playoffs. Should he stick around beyond the postseason, he’s also someone who could develop into a key rotational piece on the defensive line during the offseason.

After adding Jackson, along with DT Andrew Billings and OT Roderick Johnson, the practice squad in Kansas City has 15-of-16 spots filled for the postseason.

