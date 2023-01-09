Chiefs sign former Bengals first-rounder John Ross on reserve/future contract

The Kansas City Chiefs are wasting no time when it comes to adding receivers for the 2023 NFL season.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have signed form Bengals WR John Ross III on a reserve/future contract. Ross was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, selected one spot before the team traded up to grab Patrick Mahomes. The former Washington Huskies wideout notably ran the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Scouting Combine history (4.22s).

Ross, 27, spent just four seasons in Cincinnati appearing in just 27 games with 20 starts. During that span, Ross recorded just 51 receptions for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The #Chiefs signed WR John Ross III to a reserve/futures deal, per source. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Ross is a burner and still only 27 years old. Not eligible for the playoffs, but one more weapon for Patrick Mahomes in 2023. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2023

Ross last played during the 2021 NFL season, appearing in 10 games with the New York Giants. He caught 11 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown that season. One of the big concerns about Ross has been his injury history as he missed time during his career with knee, shoulder and foot injuries.

Ross is the second player reported to have been signed to a reserve/future deal by the Chiefs following former Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle. They also worked out former Alabama WR Slade Bolden and BC Lions QB Nathan Rourke on Monday.

