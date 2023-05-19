Chiefs sign first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah to rookie contract

The Kansas City Chiefs have inked another one of their seven 2023 NFL draft picks to their rookie contract.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, former Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah has signed his four-year rookie contract with the team. The 21-year-old was the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

He is now the sixth rookie to sign his contract with Kansas City, joining third-round pick Wanya Morris, fourth-round pick Chamarri Conner, fifth-round pick BJ Thompson, sixth-round pick Keondre Coburn and seventh-round pick Nic Jones. The only player left unsigned from the 2023 draft class is second-round pick Rashee Rice. That comes as no surprise, given the fact that he falls within the range of draft picks where agents have more room to bargain on guaranteed money.

The Chiefs have signed first round pick DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah to his rookie deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 19, 2023

Speaking of guarantees, expect Anudike-Uzomah’s contract to be fully-guaranteed. As a first-round pick, the contract will also include a fifth-year option. According to projections from Spotrac based on draft slotting, Anudike-Uzomah’s contract should be worth $11.9 million in total value with a $5.59M signing bonus and a $2.1M salary-cap hit for the 2023 NFL season.

More News!

Could Buccaneers WR Mike Evans be a trade option for the Chiefs? Cynthia Frelund projects Chiefs will have NFL's top offense in 2023 Imagining a Patrick Mahomes EA Sports College Football cover that never was

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire